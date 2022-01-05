Afe Babalola University founder claims COVID herbal drug healed 19 patients

At least nineteen patients recovered from COVID-19 after using the herbal drug produced by Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), the founder of the University, Aare Afe Babalola has disclosed.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had issued a licence to the University to kick-start the production of ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid as immune booster for COVID-19 with effect from December 16, 2021.

Babalola, speaking in Ado-Ekiti at a ceremony commemorating the 12th anniversary of the establishment of ABUAD, said the drug was put to test two weeks after the institution received the licence and found that the drug is efficacious; which can boost the management and treatment of virus in the country.

He said he conceived the institution in 2010 to contribute to the nation’s education development in the area of research, teaching and community service.

“I am happy that I conceived this university twelve years ago and since then, we have been going from strength to strength, making exploits in all our endeavours. Our vision is to make this place a great institution in the university education in the country in teaching, research and community service.

“I can confirm to you that our herbal drug produced through extensive research by our team of researchers has healed about 19 patients who contracted covid-19 pandemic. They were healed perfectly less than five days of usage, that tells you the level of our research in ABUAD”, he said.

In January 2021, NAFDAC also approved Niprimune as an immune booster, which is produced by the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).