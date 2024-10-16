AFCON: Oyo sporting academy reacts, says Libya action demeaning to Africa

An Oyo state-based football Academy, Agbele Sporting, has reacted to the recent maltreatment of Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Libya.

Omidiji Ponmile, chairman of the foremost football club in the state, condemned the action of the Libyan football federation and government over the hostile treatment of the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles on Monday disclosed it will boycott the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya after they arrived the country on Sunday and were held at the airport for over 12 hours.

Their arrival at Libya followed the second leg of their matches in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers.

While reacting, the Libyan football federation blamed the ordeal of Super Eagles at Al Abraq International Airport to routine air traffic and logistical challenges.

Ponmile lamented that the action of the Libya management “is not only despicable but demeaning to the African people.”

He added that, “what Libya did to our (Super Eagles) players was despicable, totally unacceptable, and deserves big sanctions by Confederation of African Football (CAF).”

Ponmile expressed that the North African team since time immemorial has always pulled the stunt when other countries visited their home for games, noting that “that such act must stop.”

He, however, called on CAF to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves while appreciating effort the Nigeria Football Federation put in place regarding Super Eagles welfare and Kunle Soname, chairman of ValueJet, for his all-time support of Nigerian sports development.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board to conduct a thorough investigation into the inhumane treatment of the Super Eagles at a Libyan airport and take decisive action against those responsible.

