AFCON Finals:Shettima leads FG delegation to Ivory Coast

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday charged Nigerians to provide maximum support for the Super Eagles, as Vice President Kashim Shettima lead a presidential team to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Recall that the Vice President represented the President at the semi-finals when the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in a pulsating encounter.

The Nigerian national team is set to face host, Côte d’Ivoire, in a thrilling rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

The match will rekindle the memories of Nigeria’s 1-0 victory in the group stage secured through William Troost-Ekong’s penalty.

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, in a statement on Saturday, said the President who recognise the unifying power of football and the immense role the Super Eagles play in fostering national pride and unity, expressed confidence that the team will come out victorious on Sunday

Tinubu also expressed the believe that Vice President Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

He therefore, “called on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory”