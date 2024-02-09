AFCON: Super Eagles mourn fans’ deaths during South Africa match

Members of the Super Eagles team have expressed sadness following the deaths of Nigerian fans who died while watching the semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday night in Abidjan.

Five people reportedly lost their lives watching the tension-soaked semi-final match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana as Nigeria sealed a 4-2 victory to reach the final of the 2023 AFCON.

According to a post shared on the Super Eagles X (formerly Twitter) handle, the three-time champions prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and God’s comfort for their families.

“During the course of our semi-final match, we tragically lost supporters. In a cruel twist of fate, their fervent passion for the beautiful game unwittingly led them to their final moments.

“As the Nigeria vs South Africa match unfolded, they were lost in the thrill of the game, unaware of the looming danger. May their souls find eternal peace, forever remembered for their love of football and the togetherness it brings. Rest in peace.”

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh; Deputy Bursar, Kwara State University, Malete, Ayuba Abdullahi, and a corps member serving in Adamawa State reportedly died during the semi-final match.