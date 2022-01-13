AFCON 2021: MTN backs Amaju-led Super Eagles to reach final

After almost a year of delay, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 kicked off on Sunday, January 9, 2022, when host nation Cameroon welcomed the stallions of Burkina Faso.

Two days later, Nigeria faced Egypt in the first game of Group D with the Super Eagles emerging triumphant after Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute.

The victory earned Nigeria her first opening match victory over Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

“We are committed to supporting the Super Eagles, we trust the team and we believe that our players will make the country proud in Cameroon. We are relentlessly backing them to bring home the trophy,” said Olutokun Toriola, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer.

Toriola, is effusive and confident in the ability of Augustine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles team and staff to go all the way to the final.

Read also: AFCON 2021: Omokhabi wins free ticket to watch final in BetKing promo

The MTN CEO also restated his support for the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) administration and the coaching crew, “We trust the knowledge and leadership qualities of the president of the Nigerian Football Federation and the coaching crew. They have shown incredible commitment to the team. He has a clear vision, and we will support him in every way to bring his vision to fruition”.

MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million naira partnership deal with the NFF on September 2, 2021. The communication firm became the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other National Teams.

However, MTN has long supported the Super Eagles before the official documentation. The brand has been pushing the Super Eagles and voicing its support for the team. Earlier last year, the mobile communication giant provided two 24-seater boats for the Super Eagles trip to Porto Novo to face the Republic of Benin, a gesture in which the NFF President Amaju Pinnick thanked MTN for their support and belief in the squad.

The Super Eagles will on Saturday battle Sudan in their second match of Group D in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Garoua.