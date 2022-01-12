AFCON 2021: Omokhabi wins free ticket to watch final in BetKing promo

Shu’aib Omokhabi, an entrepreneur in Lagos State has emerged as the first ticket winner to Cameroon to watch the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 finals in BetKing AFKON Promo.

BetKing, sports, and digital entertainment company recently launched “AFKON Promotion’ where four people will stand a chance to watch the biggest football carnival in Africa, the AFCON 2021. The promo is scheduled to run from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

Shu’aib said he feels very excited to win a ticket to watch the 2021 AFCON Live in Cameroon.

“ It’s fantastic winning a ticket to watch the 2021 AFCON live, I have travelled out the country at my own expense, but now, I will be in Cameroon with all-expense paid for by BetKing and am very excited about this and can’t wait to be in Cameroon to watch the AFCON 2021 final”

Speaking further on his expectations in who plays in the final, and how confident he feels that Nigeria will be at the final.

Read also: AFCON 2022: European conspiracy beyond football

“I will be happy to see the Super Eagles play in the final after watching Nigeria defeat title favourites the Pharaohs of Egypt. Going to Cameroon to watch Nigeria’s Super Eagles play at the final will be memorable for me.

“With the squad we have and Augustine Eguavoen’s superb tactical display against Egypt, I don’t see why Nigeria should not be at the final and eventually win the trophy, the next two games with Sudan and Guinea Bissau should be a walkover for Nigeria,” he added.

Gossy Ukanwoke, managing director, KingMakers, explained that the campaign incorporates the BetKing brand while paying homage to the football tournament, African football stars, and BetKing customers.

“We have replaced the ‘C’ in AFCON with a ‘K’ in our campaign. This is a deliberate move to celebrate the tournament which is undoubtedly the ‘King of all tournaments in African football’ that showcases the biggest stars from around the continent who are the ‘Kings of African football,’ and we are rewarding the biggest supporters of the sport, our customers, who are ‘Kings,’” he added.

Oludare Kafar, head of BTL Marketing, said that BetKing agents were not left out as the best-performing agents will also be rewarded with an all-expense-paid trip to AFCON so there was no better time to be a BetKing agent than now.

Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, former Super Eagles captain and BetKing brand ambassador, stated that as a football junkie and with the mouth-watering prizes, there was no better time to be a punter.