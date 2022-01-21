AFCON 2021: “33” Export applauds Super Eagles group stage performance, calls for clinical finish against Tunisia

As the Super Eagles goes up against their North African counterpart in the round of 16 at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, “33” Export Lager beer, the official beer partner of the Nigerian Football Federation has applauded the Super Eagles for finishing top of Group D and has urged the team to be clinical against Tunisia by going for the maximum points in today’s fixture.

The Super Eagles finished with the maximum 9 points after winning Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau on their way to the top. They remain the only team to finish the group stages with maximum points at this year’s AFCON tournament.

“We have only won points at this stage but it is important to celebrate the small wins as they come because they form part of the journey. We are supporting the boys to go all the way and we believe they will make us proud,” said Aishat Anaekwe, senior brand manager, “33” Export Lager, while commenting on the team’s performance.

The Eagles started the tournament on a bright note winning 1-nil over tournament powerhouse Egypt. They followed that performance with a brilliant showing against Sudan with a 3-1 win. The match against Guinea Bissau was all about pride as the Eagles had already qualified but the Eguavoen led side handled it like any other game and put in a top-notch performance.

It was a cagey affair in the first half as both sides failed to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes. The goals eventually came in the second half, the first in the 56th minute through Sadiq Umar from a Kelechi Iheanacho cross in the box.

The second came after substitute Moses Simon danced into the box and fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball fell into the path of Williams Troost-Ekong and the centre-back tapped into the net. A lengthy VAR check was required to confirm the goal but in the end, the Nigerian side was awarded the goal. The match ended 2 – 0 in favour of the Eagles.