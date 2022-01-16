AFCON 2021: MTN Nigeria, “33” Export hail Super Eagles’ round of 16 qualification

“33” Export and MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) teams has hailed the Super Eagles for putting up a brilliant performance following the team’s progression into the knockout round of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 in Cameroon.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles reached the Round of 16 at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations after goals by Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon condemned Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane to a 3-1 defeat at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in the northern Cameroonian town of Garoua.

With these victories, Nigerians are beginning to believe that this Super Eagles team can make the country proud. Leading the praises is the Chief Executive Officer MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, “We are backing the boys to make us proud in Cameroon. This team can go all the way and win the trophy. They have a proud nation brimming with passion behind them, and we are also behind them all the way. At the last tournament, we finished third, and we should be pushing on from there. The team is filled with talented boys with an opportunity to make history, and we want them to grab it”.

Chuwkueze, a former U17 World Cup winner, gave the Super Eagles the lead in the third minute after scoring a fine volley. Awoniyi, FC Union Berlin striker, scored the second goal through a well-placed header on the stroke of halftime. Nigeria, who pipped seven-time champions Egypt 1-0 on Tuesday, took a well-deserved two goals lead into halftime.

Senior Brand Manager, “33” Export Lager, Aishat Anaekwe while congratulating the Eagles said, “This performance of the boys today showed that our win was not a flash in the pan. It also brought back fond memories of the 1994 team that Eguavoen was part of as well as the “33” export ambassador Jay-Jay Okocha”.

The Super Eagles began the second half how they ended the first; Moses Simon made it three for the Eagles after placing a well-shot past the Sudanese goalie. The Sudanese Falcons scored a consolation goal through a penalty after Ola Aina made a rash tackle in the box. Walieldin Khedr slotted the ball past Maduka Okoye.

The Super Eagles had won eight of 14 previous clashes with the Sudanese, which included four draws and two defeats.

Austin Eguavoen, Super Eagles head coach and his men will now proceed into the Round of 16 with a firm belief that they can go all the way to glory.

“The boys gave their all; we controlled the game from the first whistle. I am pleased with the way we played and we are glad that we have progressed from the group stage. We will be taking it one game at a time, hopefully, we will win the cup,” elated Eguavoen said in a post-match conference.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face AFCON debutants, the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau in their last match of Group D on Tuesday, 19th of January by 8pm Nigeria time.