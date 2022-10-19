‘Advocacy, improving members’ wealth creation capacities, others will be my focus’

Chartered Insurance broker, Olurotimi Akinrinade Adewole, the new chairman of JCI Nigeria Senate Association, has said that his tenure would focus on an aggressive membership drive, strengthening the association’s brand positioning, advocacy, improvement of members’ wealth creation capacities through capacity development and empowerment, collaboration with internal and external stakeholders across the broader JCI system, government, and allied stakeholders.

He also assured that his administration would build on the solid foundation laid by the founding and successive chairmen of the association.

Adewole made the pledge in his acceptance speech after he was elected and worn-in as the new chairman of the association, recently.

The election took place during the Annual General Meeting of the association held at BON Hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State, a gathering which attracted major members of the association spread across several fields of human endeavour and professional disciplines.

Adewole’s election came at a critical period in the global economy where countries, including advanced economies are under pressure to tackle rising inflation and at the same time maintain price stability.

The ultimate challenge is how the government, other professional and advocacy groups like the JCI Nigeria Senate Association senior members within various systems of the professional and immediate communities can work harmoniously to boost the wealth creation capacities of individuals towards ensuring better life for the citizens as well as improved economic development for the nation at large.

The AGM also featured the swearing-in and the send-forth for the immediate past Senate Chairperson; Nneka Itabor.

The high-points of the event also witnessed the official oath-taking and signing of the Oaths of Office by the new chairman who also performed the appointment and swearing-in of other appointed executive officers of the association for the official two-year term from 2022 – 2024.

The other executive members of the association also sworn-in during the event include: Nneka Itabor; the Immediate Past Chairman, Modupe Ogunbiyi; Vice Chairman, Edward Aigbedion; Secretary-General, Olabisi Aniso; Treasurer, Feyisayomi Oyeleke; Director of Business, Dayo Niyi-Idowu; Director of International Affairs and Adekunle Babatunde Samson as Publicity Secretary respectively.

The JCI Nigeria Senate Association over the course of its existence has paraded strong and reputable men and women; who have steered the ship of the association to both significance and international repute since it first came into existence.

These indefatigable men and women included Mr. Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja ; Group Chief Executive, Boff & Co. Insurance Brokers, [Pioneer Chairman], Kalada Apiafi; Chairman, Wider Perspectives, [2004 – 2006], Babatunde Kwame-Ogala, SAN, a Principal Partner of Babatunde Ogala & Co, and a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives [APC], [2006 – 2009], GWO Shoaga, [2010 – 2012], Mc Fintan-Ray, [2012 – 2014], JokotadeOdebunmi, [2014 – 2016], Cornelius Semitoje, FNIM, MIoD, [2016 – 2018], Adekunbi Wuraola [2018 – 2020] and Nneka Itabor; who was the immediate past chairman between 2020 and 2022 before the emergence of Olurotimi Adewole. So, Adewole himself is not oblivious of the enviable legacies of these strong men and women, nor the challenges ahead of him.

Adewole falls into this category of a leader with an outstanding example and ideal role model of the office holder that can be truly trusted based on his words and works over the years.

Interestingly, the Association’s Annual General Meeting usually marks a new dawn in the life of the body as it ushers in fresh thoughts and ideas in its quest for greater heights.