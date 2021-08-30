Advans Nigeria launches payroll service

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has announced the launch of its payroll service for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Advans Payroll focuses on servicing the payroll needs of SME business owners, which includes directly depositing funds, bonuses and ensuring that their employees are paid promptly. The service is available to all existing and prospective Advans Nigeria SME clients.

Speaking at the soft launch, Olawale Raheem, head of business development, Advans Nigeria, stated, “The new payroll service has been designed to suit the payroll requests of each client. SMEs no longer need to pay their employees in cash.”

“The Advans Payroll Service is the latest addition to our growing list of SME products and is very important to us as it allows our SME clients save valuable time and personnel resources, giving them more time to focus on growing the business and generating more profit,” said Gaetan Debuchy, managing director/CEO, Advans Nigeria.

SMEs can onboard on the Advans Payroll Service by visiting the nearest branch of Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank or visiting www.advansnigeria.com.