Advans MFB expands Nigeria’s market with new Lagos office, launches products for MSMEs

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, a leading international microfinance institution with a national CBN license has expanded its Nigeria market with the unveiling of a new Lagos office located at Ikorodu. Speaking on the bank’s expansion drive at the event in Lagos, Gaetan Debuchy, Managing Director/CEO, Advans stated that the expansion aims to increase client’s…