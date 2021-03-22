Access Bank guarantees reversal of failed transactions in one business day

Driven by its commitment to deliver best-in-class service to all its customers, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank PLC, has upgraded its service platforms to allow for resolution of failed transactions within one business day.

The bank has guaranteed that all failed transactions will be reversed within one business day. It has also affirmed that in the event that reversal time exceeds one business day, customers will be entitled to a refund of up to five times the bank transfer fees for that transaction.

Speaking on this development, Ogor Chukudebelu, Access Bank’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, said the bank is committed to “offering more banking convenience for all customers”.

“Access Bank understands the financial and economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we have put various social impact projects in place, we have also upgraded our banking platforms to ensure that customers can transact without experiencing delays. To reiterate our commitment to providing an excellent service, Access Bank will be refunding customers up to five times the bank transfer fees when a failed transaction is not reversed within one business day.

“As we continue to make great strides as a financial institution, we will not relent in delivering superior value and bespoke financial services that suit the banking needs of our customers,” Chukudebelu said.

Without compromising on its promise to deliver services with speed and maximum security, through the implementation of sustainable banking practices, Access Bank continues to lead the revolution for financial institutions around the globe; effectively merging technology and people to deliver stellar client service to customers across all its countries of operation.