ADVAN to host CEOs on strategic leadership at forthcoming CMO forum

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) is set to host chief executives and business leaders in discussions on strategic leadership in turbulent times.

The event which is scheduled to hold on the 18th of February, 2021 will assemble top Nigerian chief marketing /communication officers and CEOs to debate requisite leadership capabilities in disruptive times.

The ADVAN CMO Forum was birthed out of a need to provide the nation’s business leaders with a platform to hold meaningful discourse on ways to better navigate the fast-changing marketing communications and business landscape.

The platform has over the years hosted several pertinent conversations on effective marketing and business leadership for the future. The 2020 edition which focused on ‘Effective Marketing in a VUCA environment’ saw over 100 CMOs in attendance.

This year’s conversation will be led by Segun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Nigeria, and Stephan Loerke, CEO of the World Federation of Advertisers who will provide valuable tutelage on efficacious leadership in chaotic times.

“In turbulent times creativity, innovation, and best strategies are meaningless without a strong cohesive driver, more than ever before strategic leadership is requisite for business sustainability and growth,” said Bunmi Adeniba, the acting president of ADVAN while speaking on the upcoming forum.

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) which is the only body in Nigeria which represents the collective interests of ‘Advertisers’ (Corporate organizations that engage in high-level marketing), was founded to advance the interest of the marketing industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practices as well as facilitating collaborative partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

Today ADVAN is a voice of 80 of the largest organizations in Nigeria representing over 200 brands, who control over 90percent of the nation’s annual marketing spend. ADVAN membership comprises of the top multinationals and national enterprises in Nigeria.

The Association is a member and on the executive council of the World Federation of Advertisers, a body of global brands and marketing associations in over 60 nations of the world.