Adstrat BMC appoints Racheal Abiriba-Nwaka as Chief Operation Officer

Adstrat BMC, Nigeria’s leading creative brand consulting has appointed Racheal Abiriba-Nwaka as its chief operation officer and chief information officer, the company said in a statement.

With the appointment, Abiriba-Nwaka, a one-time senior executive consultant of strategy, brand management, and execution at Adstrat BMC has joined the management team of the organisation.

As a member of Adstrat’s management team, Abiriba-Nwaka will also serve on the company’s strategic planning committee.

Speaking on the appointment, the group principal consultant, Adstrat BMC, Charles O’Tudor, expressed confidence that the newly appointed chief operation officer and chief information officer will further strengthen the organisation’s mission of improving the positioning of brands in their respective markets.

“From the operations perspective, Abiriba-Nwaka brings to Adstrat both a broad, practical experience with a variety of private companies, and an in-depth expertise in legal regulations and processes,” he said.

“We look forward to working with her in meeting our corporate strategic goals.”

She brings to the company her years of consulting experience in providing services for corporate and individual clients in a variety of industries in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.

She holds a LL.B in Law from Abia State University, was enrolled as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2015 (BL Hons), and an MBA in Business Administration from the University of the People.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, with years of experience in legal advisory, business administration, media publishing and digital communications.