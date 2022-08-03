Adron Homes hosts Adron games 2022

Adron Homes, a real estate and property development company is set to host the sixth edition of Adron games in 2022.

Since inception, the games had featured track and field queens, ex-international as well as celebrities and ambassadors.

The event which is organised by Adron Homes and Property Limited, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, is themed, ‘The Fit are the Best.’

Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi, the director general, business strategy of the company, said “the event this year will feature track and field events for Adron workers, landlords and homeowners, Adron contractors,tertiary students as well as partners of Adron Homes and Properties Limited.

The games event is billed to take place between November 10 to November 12 at the Yaba College of Technology sports complex in Lagos.

Ojo-Omoniyi described the games as an annual fitness and bonding initiative by the company which brings many stakeholders together and promotes fitness among the workers, contractors, homeowners and the public.

Read also: Adron Homes launches free healthcare to mark anniversary

“At Adron Homes and Properties, we have always showcased grass-roots talents in the tertiary institutions since we started the Adron games six years ago and this year will not be an exception, ” he said.

‘’This year, the games will feature 18 track and field events like football, volleyball, basketball, shot put, long jump and tug of war and we will also be introducing hurdles.

‘’We are excited that Tobi Amusan placed Nigeria on the global map recently with her athletics prowess during the world athletics championships in Oregon, United States where she broke the world record twice in the 100 meters Hurdles. We might just discover another Amusan this year,” he added.

He concluded that the games would also be open to the public to participate and also win prizes during raffle draws.