ADP candidate floors APC, LP in Plateau North Senatorial re-run election

…as LP clinches Jos North/ Bassa reps.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Pam Dachungyang of the Action Democratic Party (ADP)as the winner of Plateau North Senatorial re-run election.

Recall that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja sometime in November 2023, nullified the elections of former Senate minority leader, Simon Mwadkwon and member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency all of the People’s Democratic Party, on the ground of non-party structure.

The Appellate Court also ordered INEC to conduct rerun elections within 90 days directing all parties to participate.

The election was held in six local governments across the Senatorial district without the PDP on the ballot in respect of the appeal court ruling declaring the party as one without structure.

Declaring the result of the election in Jos, Professor Nestor Chagok, of the university of Jos and the INEC returning officer in the election said the ADP scored 122,442 in the re-run, APC came second with 39,132 while the Labour party came third with 33,243 votes.

The returning officer therefore said that the ADP candidate having scored the highest number of votes was hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

Meanwhile, Daniel Asama of the Labour Party (LP) has been declared as the winner of the House of Representatives rerun election for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency which was conducted on Saturday.

Declaring the results, the returning officer, Prof. James Garba of the university of Jos, declared Asama as the winner on Sunday night after he polled the highest votes cast.

According to him, Asama of labour party scored 66,422 votes to defeat his closest rival of the PRP, who got 61,670 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) came a distant third position with just 10,063 votes others polled ADC – 2,090,APP – 331,LP – 66,422,NNPP – 2,475N,RM – 669 and SDP – 336.

Asama replaces Daniel agah of the People’s democratic party PDP who’s election was nullified by the appeal court for not complying with the electoral guidelines and a rerun was ordered by the courts.