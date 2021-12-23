Adopt good installation practices to ensure safety – experts

Experts have called on water heater users across Nigeria to adopt good installation practices to ensure the safety of their water heaters, in light of the misconception that water heaters are hazardous while bathing.

Water heaters offer comfort, convenience, and pleasure for bathing, cooking, and cleaning in households, especially during the rainy and dry seasons. It is not a luxury appliance but needed by all, especially given the weather patterns in Nigeria.

According to Segun Bolupe, a user of the Ariston brand of water heaters, the appliance remains an essential gadget needed in homes and hotels.

“Water heater is one of the essential electrical appliances installed in homes, hotels as well as hospitals to deliver comfort, convenience and pleasure by providing hot water for bathing, cooking, cleaning and more. Apart from comfort, hot water has a positive impact on our health and well-being and is very affordable despite contrary perceptions,” Bolupe said.

Similarly, Emeka Ifeanyi, a household user of electrical appliances, said using a water heater had brought considerable convenience and comfort to families.

Read also: A balancing act – fulfilling fire safety risks requirements in a COVID-secure building

According to Ifeanyi, the use of water heaters has made everyone’s lives easier and safer, adding that it is much safer now than many years back when households heated water with fire or boiling rings.

“Water heaters, like every other electrical appliance, are generally considered safe for domestic use, especially if consumers buy only trusted brands, ensure proper installation and service them regularly for optimum performance,” he said.

Another expert, Frank Jackson, charged users to be alert to certain factors when buying a water heater. Jackson advised that customers need to engage certified installers, patronise good brands with a solid online presence, and ensure the use of proper electrical cables during installation.

“It is vital to pay attention to the wiring of the house and the proper use of the recommended electrical cables to prevent danger. Secondly, the correct installation of the water heaters is also key. Dealing with certified installers gives a sense of reassurance on product longevity and adherence to best practices,” he said.

He further advised households to look out for essential features when buying water heaters, noting that good brands guarantee peace of mind while in use.