Administrative subsector gets highest allocation as Plateau government breaks down 2024 budget

Plateau state government has broken down it 2024 budget to Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) as Administrative subsector got the highest allocation of ₦33 billion. Ministry of Finance and economic subsector which came next with ₦27 billion. ₦12 billion is allocated to the ministry of Agriculture.

Breaking down the 2024 budget, on Friday in Jos, Chrysanthus Dawam, theb commissioner, budget and economic planning , revealed that a total sum of ₦314 billion is the total size budget for the ongoing year.

BusinessDay observed that the ministry of Commence and Industries was allocated the lowest sum of ₦134 million with some fractions while Science and technology got less than a billion naira, it got ₦772 million.

According to Mr Dawam, the budget shall be funded mostly through revenue collection, taxes and other sources.

He noted that the 2024 budget has an increase of 164 billion from the year 2023, revealing that the increase is to take proper care of citizens and their needs.

Then Education 10 billion; Lands, Housing and Urban development also got large chunk of 21billion; Agriculture and ruler development received 12 billion Naira only.

Works and Transport 15 billion; Judiciary is allocated 7 billion; while Health was allocated 5 billion Naira only.

Women, Youth and Sport, ministry of Environment and Mineral subsector was allocated the sum of one billion each with some fractions. Similarly, Tourism Culture and Hospitality got one billion.

Information and Communication ministry also fall prey to Ministries which were allocated a billion naira for the ongoing year 2024.

Mr Dawam warned Ministries and agencies of government to strictly carry their activities within the budgetary allocation.

“I would want to encourage all Ministries Departments and agencies to adhere to the basic principles of budget implementation and equally draw the attention of the ministry of budget and economic planning for any guidance whenever the need arises”; the commissioner said.