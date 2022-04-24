Adim Isiakpona appointed as new Chief Operations Officer for BetKing Nigeria

Sports and digital entertainment company, KingMakers, has announced the appointment of Adim Isiakpona as new Chief Operations Officer for BetKing Nigeria.

The new BetKing Nigeria COO, Isiakpona has spent over sixteen years holding senior leadership positions across sales, marketing, and digital disciplines at established and well-known brands like Google, Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Isiakpona, who most recently served as the head of sales at Google looking after West Africa, will look to strengthen the Nigerian operations of the business as well as to further expand its presence in Africa.

In his most recent role at Google, his efforts were largely focused on accelerating digital transformation maturity for customers in Africa which has led to incremental growth in Google’s Ad revenue and the growth of digital adoption across communities in Africa over the course of four years.

Prior to his role at Google, Isiakpona was Intel’s Head of Marketing, Communication and Programs for Africa, Middle East & Turkey, leading Intel’s PC acceleration project in Africa which delivered strong growth records in the adoption per household across Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, and ensured sustainability to an increasingly demanding marketplace.

In driving the company’s strategy, the new appointment will look to strengthen the user experience of the platform, strengthen operations and drive further expansion of the business.

The arrival of Isiakpona comes as BetKing, a company of Kingmakers, focuses on driving further expansion and cementing commitment to the African continent, and Nigeria in driving the company’s vision – to develop and radically expand the growth of Bluebloods in Nigeria and Africa, and make BetKing, the preferred sports and entertainment platform company by 2025.

Read also: Abbey Mortgage Bank appoints Mobolaji Adewumi as acting managing director

Commenting on the appointment, Neil Bothma, chief executive officer, BetKing Nigeria, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Adim to the team, and we look forward to working with him to deliver on our mission – to the place “Where Africa Plays” by providing the right technology, radical innovation and uncompromised service to all our customers. Adim brings experience and deep insights of the sub-region, which will be useful in driving the growth of the Nigeria business.”

Welcoming the news, Adim Isiakpona expressed appreciation to the stakeholders at KingMakers.

He said: “I wish to thank all our stakeholders and everyone at KingMakers for making me feel so welcome. BetKing Nigeria has done incredible work in such a short period of time, and I am looking forward to working with the team to build on the success we’ve recorded, and together, drive KingMakers’ strategy of becoming Africa’s preferred sports and digital entertainment platform company.

“Today, Kingmakers is one of the leading Sports and Digital Entertainment platforms in Africa. Using innovative technology, delivered through our online and agency platforms, we bring fans and communities closer to the sports and games they love.”