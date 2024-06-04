Adhere to seasonal prediction, NiMet tells Nasarawa farmers

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has advised farmers in Nasarawa State to adhere to seasonal climate prediction and crop-weather calendar for the 2024 planting season to prevent losses.

James Adamu, Chief Meteorologist (Agriculture) of NiMet, advised a one-day step-down workshop on the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Crop – Weather Calendar for Nasarawa state farmers.

The workshop was organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resources Centre in collaboration with NiMet, with support from African Activists for Climate Justice (AACJ) through Oxfam.

According to Adamu, a crop-weather calendar is a veritable tool that provides timely information on best planting dates based on the seasonal climate prediction

Adamu who was the lead facilitator at the workshop explained that farmers’ adherence to growing season prediction and crop-weather calendar would help them understand how each farming activity is being influenced by climate and weather.

“Crop-weather calendar helps farmers to understand the time for different farming activities and the kind of additional climate information that would be useful to them,” he said.

The Chief Meteorologist, Agriculture stated that Nasarawa state is among the states predicted to experience a short length of growing season.

“The growing season for 2024 is expected to end from 18 to 27 of October, the earliest cessation is predicted to be October 18 around Karu Local Government Area, while the latest is from October 27 in Doma LGA respectively,” he said.

Adamu further disclosed that Nasarawa state is also predicted to experience a dry spell between July and August 2024, noting that, it would last for 15 days.

Joshua Jonathan, National President of, the Association of Small Scale Agro Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), an implementing partner in Nasarawa state said that the 50 participants including farmers and extension agents drawn from the three Senatorial zones of the state took part in the workshop.

He said that the essence of the workshop was to make information available to farmers to be able to decide on their farming activities.

“NiMet has predicted this year’s rainfall pattern, as well as a dry spell in July and August, it is now left for farmers to decide on what types of crop they are expected to plan within the period to survive.

“It means that we should shift from normal agricultural practice to smart agricultural practice,” he said.

Some participants, Alokoson Isaiah, Director, Technical Services, Nasarawa Agricultural Development Programme, Esther Rize and Justina Bala, all promised to take back to their communities what they have learnt for the benefit of farmers.