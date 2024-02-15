Adewumi-Zer, former CEO of Allianz joins Casava Insurance as Board advisor

Casava Inc., Nigeria’s first 100percent digital insurance company has appointed Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, former CEO of Allianz Nigeria Insurance Limited as its newest Board Advisor. Adewumi-Zer brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished CEO, board member and entrepreneur with a proven track record in delivering business growth and success.

“At Casava, we are immensely excited to have Adeolu Adewumi-Zer join us. Her unparalleled experience and unique strategic perspectives are poised to accelerate our journey towards achieving our ambitious goals,” said Bode Pedro, Founder and CEO of Casava.

“Adeolu also brings an impressive strategic leadership experience to the table as her insights are truly unique. The Casava team warmly welcomes her to the barn, eagerly anticipating the innovative and impactful contributions she will bring to our mission,” he added.

A respected professional in the insurance markets, Adewumi-Zer’s commercial experience includes creating and delivering innovative insurance schemes, developing global sales and marketing strategies and building robust business infrastructures. She has also held numerous senior leadership roles, including being the first and only female member of the Allianz Nigeria board serving as a Non-Executive Director. From there, she rose to become the Managing Director/CEO of Allianz Nigeria (subsidiary of the world renowned Allianz SE), a pivotal role she took up in September 2020. She also served as the Allianz Group’s Regional Head of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Transformation in Africa, where she managed an impressive portfolio nearing half a billion Euros across the continent.

According to Pedro, “Casava is dedicated to revolutionising the insurance industry by delivering impact-driven solutions for customers, and Adewumi-Zer, who has shown a deep passion for the Nigerian and African insurance sector over the years, will support Casava in deepening insurance infrastructure across developing markets, where it can expand access and provide cutting-edge solutions.