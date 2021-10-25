Adesina to speak at Oyo Agribusiness summit

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank is expected to speak at the 2021 Oyo Agribusiness Summit.

Seyi Makinde of Oyo state is expected to flag off the three-day summit scheduled to hold on 26 and 27the October at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.

Other dignitaries expected to speak at the event are Nteranya Sanginga, IITA director-general, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, John Donnelly, the French ambassador in Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier, and his Netherlands counterpart, Harry Van Dijk.

The summit is aimed at bringing together key actors in the global agribusiness space to showcase their potential for agribusiness investments as well as offer prospective investors and stakeholders the opportunity of understanding the prospect in agribusiness.

“It will also avail them the opportunity to identify areas for coordinated public-private investment, particularly the value chain development in the state,” said Peter Eledan in a statement.

Eledan, the programme director explained that the governor recognised the importance of agribusiness to grow the state’s economy into a viable and preferred investment destination in the country.

He noted that the state government’s effort was to ensure food security, alleviate poverty, drive inclusive economic development, and generate revenue.

The summit will feature the presentation of awards to individuals and organisations.