Adesina, Sanginga, others to attend as Makinde flags off 3-day Oyo agribusiness summit

As part of his commitment to establishing all-inclusive governance as well as boosting agriculture in the state, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde flag off Oyo State Agribusiness Summit. today.

The summit, which is the first of its kind in the history of the state is scheduled to hold at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan from October 25 to 27.

Well-meaning dignitaries and stakeholders that will grace the three-day summit include, Director General, IITA, Nteranya Sanginga; President, African Development Bank (ADB), Akinwumi Adesina; Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, John Donnelly; Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier; Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Harry van Dijk; Chairman, United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu; MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; MD/CEO Wema Bank Plc, Ademola Adebisi; CEO First Bank Group, Adesola Adeduntan; French Embassy Regional Counsellor for Agriculture, Sonia Darracq, and Director-General, OYSADA, Debo Akande, among others.

The summit will also attract investors globally and create more economic opportunities for the promotion of the state and Nigeria at large.

Read also: Textile manufacturers flag smuggling, corruption, as deterrents to sector growth

According to the summit’s Programme Director, Peter Eledan, the agribusiness summit exhibition session will be in two parts as the first session will start from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, while the second session will commence from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm daily.

The summit aimed at bringing together key actors in the agribusiness space globally to showcase the potentials for agribusiness investments by the private sector, offer prospective investors and stakeholders a platform to better understand the investment opportunities in agribusiness, and Identify areas for coordinated public-private investment in the value chain development in the state.

The host of the summit, Governor Makinde, recognises the importance of agribusiness to grow the state’s economy into a viable and preferred investment destination in the country thereby increasing food security, tackling poverty, driving inclusive economic development and revenue generation in Oyo State.

It was gathered that renowned experts in the global agribusiness space have been outlined to share knowledge about the current state of agriculture and provide insight into the abundant opportunities in the Oyo State agribusiness sector.

It was also gathered that the three-day Agribusiness Summit and Exhibition session will be rounded off with an Outstanding Contribution Award to individuals and organisations for their significant inputs to the development of the agriculture sector and making a difference in the lives of the people of Oyo State.