Adesina offers assistance to help rebuild Morocco after earthquake

Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), has expressed on behalf of the bank his deepest condolences to the people and government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Adesina said that the bank is “ready to provide the much-needed support,” after the earthquake.

The earthquake which happened on Friday has claimed over 2,000 lives and destroyed infrastructure worth millions of dollars.

He added that the bank will be “prioritising support for the protection of health facilities and the provision of clean drinking water to prevent further hardships.”

He stated further, promising that the bank is “ready to contribute resources and expertise to help rebuild the affected infrastructure in the communities.”

Adesina prayed for the repose of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of all those who were injured during the unfortunate earthquake.