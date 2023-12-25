Adesanya hints at returning to UFC soon

Nigerian-born former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has hinted at a possible return to the ring sooner than expected after announcing his retirement from UFC in October.

After losing his middleweight championship to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 by unanimous decision in Sydney in September, the 34-year-old announced he is taking a break and will return to UFC in 2027.

But Adesanya, who has lost two of his last three fights, teased a potential comeback after rumours suggested he could be out for another four years.

Speaking at Anthony Joshua’s fight against Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia, Adesanya hinted at returning to UFC earlier than his previous 2027 timeline.

“My last few fights I have had four fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC. That’s unheard of, ” Adesanya said.

“I was the most active champion — not a fighter — champion in the league. Life has forced me to take some time off, and I will.

“But, you will see me soon. I said ‘2027,’ and the retards out there thought I meant that. But, you’ll see.”

Since being knocked out for the first time by Alex Pereira in November 2022, Adesanya has become more realistic about his career.

There are rumours of Adesanya’s potential trilogy fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 300, and that trilogy will always be interesting. So far, Pereira is 1-1 against Adesanya in the UFC, and many believe the two rivals are destined to run it back a third time.