Adeola, Wadada emerge chairman of appropriations, public accounts C’ttees

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has announced some standing committees, including the Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics, and Public Petitions and Establishment.

Akpabio while reading out the names at Tuesday’s plenary session, named Senator Solomon Adeola as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, while Senator Ahmed Wadada is to chair the Public Accounts Committee.

The Senate President also read a letter from President Bola Tinubu addressed to the Senate seeking the confirmation of recently appointed service chiefs.

He said the service chiefs Will be screened by the entire senate in the senate chamber on a yet-to-be-announced date.