Adeleke takes pre-emptive security measures agaianst Yoruba nation agitators

By Olubunmi Oladejo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has directed pre-emptive security measures around Government structures in the State in order to forestall any occurrence of alleged takeover by suspected Yoruba nation activists.

Recall that some miscreants recently invaded some Offices within the Oyo State Government Secretariat, including Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan, the State Capital under the guise of Yoruba Nation agitation, prompting the arrest of 20 alleged Yoruba Nation agitators.

Consequently, Governor Adeleke directed Samuel Ojo, his Special Adviser on Security Matters, to ensure immediate mobilization of joint security teams to secure the State Government Secretariat, the Government House, and other strategic Government buildings, including the Headquarters of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).

Following the governor’s directive, security men and women were deployed to identified locations to ensure that the Oyo State incident does not repeat itself in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital or in other parts of the State.

Governor Adeleke, while issuing the directive in a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, called for rededication to the ideals of a united Nigeria with ongoing Constitutional amendments to ensure a truly Federal System in Nigeria.

He urged agitators to join the crusade for the reform of the Federal System to ensure adjustments that give the States more autonomy and responsibilities.

According to the governor, Nigerian problems can only be resolved by dialogue within the Constitutional framework, citing ongoing Constitutional amendments that are restoring more powers to the States.

He cited the movement of railways and electricity from Exclusive to Concurrent Legislative list, noting that even the United States of America is still reforming her Federal System.

He said, “I associate with my brother, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. I urge the agitators to sheath their swords. We must continue to try to realize the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must support President Tinubu as he drives the Federal reform efforts. We have a duty to stand by Mr President in the realization of this difficult national assignment.”, Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.