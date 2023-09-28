Adeleke laments inadequate medical experts in Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has lamented over the inadequacy of experts in the medical field in Nigeria.

The governor spoke at the 9th annual international oncology multidisciplinary team symposium, organised by the Department of Surgery, Faculty of Clinical Science, College of Health Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Represented at the event by Akindele Adekunle, the special adviser on public health, Adeleke reaffirmed his readiness to support any innovative ideas that could stem the wave of increasing cancer-related diseases in Nigeria.

“It is an interesting time for surgical oncologists in the country and especially in our dear state. The rate of cancer-related cases, as you must be aware, is becoming troubling and more troubling is the dwindling number of experts in the medical field to combat the menace.

“Going by the experience of the state government in the recent medical outreach initiated by our government, in which about 55,000 Nigerians in Osun State have benefitted, we cannot but begin to raise a toast to our doctors, especially the surgeons —to pay tribute to them, for your painstaking lane of service to humanity.

“Many who have resigned to the fate of early grave were revitalised through surgical interventions performed by our valuable medical officers.

“Many have unconsciously played around with life-threatening lumps until some of your colleagues came to their surgical aid through our government support and bailed them out of their helplessness.

“Therefore, if the state government was able to achieve the target goals so far in the medical outreach or even to do more in days to come in the health sector, it is because we are standing on your shoulders” the governor stated.

Adeleke commended surgeons, medical specialists and oncologists for being a life-saver and contributing to the sustenance of humanity through the discharge of their duties and responsibilities. He further said the state was ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to improve healthcare service in the state and give attention to sensitive medical issues like cancer and other related terminal diseases.

“We salute the oncologists, the cancer specialists, be it medical, radiation, or surgical oncologists. Osun State government under our healthcare agenda would leave no stone unturned to partner with life-saving institutions like this great body, to breathe life into dying cells.”

The governor challenged the gathering to use the three-day symposium to centre their deliberations around breaking barriers of opportunities for training and grooming more capable hands in order to stem the dearth of medical experts and brain drain in the health sector and also reduce medical tourism of Nigerians.