Adeboye: I don’t know yet if 2023 election will hold

Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says he doesn’t know yet if the 2023 general elections would hold in Nigeria.

Speaking during a sermon on Sunday, Adeboye said God was yet to speak to him about the election.

According to him, “As I am standing before you, I still don’t know whether there will be an election next year,” he said.

“Don’t say that Pastor Adeboye said there will be no election next year. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying I don’t know yet. I don’t know because my father hasn’t talked to me about it at all.

“The last time we had an election, he spoke to me about it by June the previous year. It’s not late. This is April but he hasn’t told me yet.”

Adeboye, charged Christians and Nigerians to take part in the general elections and join a political party because it was the only way they could make the desired change.

He noted that Nigerians have no justification to complain if they don’t take part in electing the right leadership to govern the country in the 2023 general elections.

“You are Nigerians and you were a Nigerian before you became a Christian. You have a duty to your country to register to vote and to make sure that your vote will count.

“You have a duty to belong to any party of your choice at the very grass root. You can’t sit down, fold your hands, refuse to vote and then begin to complain about the government.

“What were you doing when they were voting ? They were voting, you sat down at home, you didn’t register. Then all kinds of people came out and selected for you a government, whether at the gubernatorial level, presidential or local government. They chose for you because you refused to do anything.

“You must register, you must vote, you must sit down thereafter you have voted and make sure they count the votes and you take note of who they said won. You must make sure that there is no more rigging in Nigeria,” Adeboye added.

The cleric added that the worsening spate of insecurity across the country, particularly in Kaduna State, and Nigeria’s rising debt stock are among the issues bothering him.