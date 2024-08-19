Adamawa workers to get N70,000 minimum wage August — Fintiri

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa State has announced the commencement of the N70,000 new minimum wage starting August, 2024.

Fintiri disclosed this in a statement on his official X handle Monday.

“As a demonstration of our commitment to the welfare of workers in Adamawa State, I have approved the payment of a N70,000 minimum wage starting this August,” Fintiri said.

“Our civil servants deserve this and more. Together, we will continue to build a prosperous future for all,” he added.

The announcement comes barely a month after the new wage review was signed into law by the President Bola Tinubu government.

With this move, Fintiri becomes the first governor from the north to approve the new minimum wage.

The lowest amount paid to Nigerian workers was N30,000 but due to the rampant inflation and rising living costs, the value of the amount became very low and unsustainable.

Though the new minimum wage has been reviewed, many states are yet to commit to pay even as workers’ monthly pay continues to lose its value.