Adamawa looting: Governor Fintiri reviews curfew

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has lifted the dusk to dawn curfew that was in effect in Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Numan Local Government Areas.

According to Fintiri, the curfew has been reviewed further to hold from 10 pm to 6pm with effect from 2nd August, 2023.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Wednesday in Yola, Adamawa state.

The statement reads in part, “Under the new arrangement, the curfew will be observed from 10pm to 6am daily beginning from Wednesday 2nd August, 2023 until further notice.”

Read also: Alake wants social media regulations strengthen

While warning trouble makers to desist from threatening lives of the people, Governor Fintiri said his, “Government will not hesitate to deal with anyone contravening the Law as security forces have been directed to clampdown on miscreants causing breach of the peace.”

The governor decried the desperation of criminals whom he said, were bent on causing mayhem in the state, saying that, “in spite of efforts to address insecurity in the state, there are still bad eggs that are testing the will of the Government.”

The governor who appreciated the support and cooperation of citizens and residents of the state, urged them to go about their lawful businesses promising that government will do everything to protect their lives and property.

He said that with the review of the curfew, security agencies would continue to mount checkpoints and also observe continuously the conduct of residents.