Adagbonyi replaces Osadolor as acting vice-chancellor of Edo University

The Edo state government has appointed Sunny Adagbonyi to take over from Benson Osadolor as the acting vice-chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Adagbonyi’s appointment was contained in a statement signed by Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the state government, and issued to newsmen in Benin City on Tuesday night.

While Osadolor’s appointment termination would take effect from Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the state government, however, didn’t give reasons for his replacement.

The government also announced the appointment of Theo Agueda as acting deputy vice-chancellor, administration and Marshall Azeke as acting deputy vice-chancellor, academics.

“The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, in the exercise of his powers under the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Law and the Special Intervention Law, 2021, has relieved Benson Osadolor of his appointment as acting Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with effect from Tuesday, 8th February 2022.

“The governor, in his capacity as a visitor to the university, has further approved the immediate appointment of Sunny Adagbonyi as acting vice-chancellor, Theo Agueda as acting deputy vice-chancellor – administration and Marshall Azeke as acting deputy vice-chancellor – academics.

“Obaseki thanked Benson Osadolor for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours,” the statement reads.

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki had in May 2021, dissolved the governing council of the state-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, and appointed Benson Osadolor to immediately resume as acting vice-chancellor of the institution, following completion of the five-year tenure of the former VC, Ignatius Onimawo.