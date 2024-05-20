Only students of federal tertiary institutions eligible for first set of student’s loan – NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that only students of federal tertiary institutions are eligible for the first set of the student loan fund as it launches on the 24th of May

Akintunde Sawyer, the Executive Vice Secretary of NELFUND disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja

Sawyer said only students of Federal Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Technical Education will receive the loan when it launches on Friday.

He said “to begin with, we are going to start with students of federal institutions because it is a programme that we have to roll out in phases, but it will soon be rolled out to states institutions and vocational skills or qualifications”

The EVS disclosed that though all students of federal tertiary institutions are eligible for the loan, only students whose school has uploaded their data on the portal will be able to access the fund.

He said this is to verify the admissions status of students. Other verification requirements are the JAMB admissions letter, Bank Verification Number and National Identity Number.