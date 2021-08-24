ActionAid urges journalists to sustain peace building in their reportage

Media professionals have been tasked to help build stronger institutions through their reportage so as to promote good governance in the country.

This is coming at the heels of the resolution reached at a 2-day media master class for 30 journalists drawn from Kogi and Nasarawa states organised by ActionAid Nigeria held at Kini County Inn, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, with the theme: ‘Passing the Baton: Co-creating Sustainable Peace through Journalism in pursuance of the System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SAVE 11) project’ sponsored by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

The Communiqué noted that journalists should hold the government accountable to the citizens as they strive to maintain just, fairness in their reportage, adding that journalists can also promote peace through their reportage by placing national interest above personal interest.

Media practitioners were also encouraged to create personal brands that can enhance their careers which will make them remain relevant in the industry.

“Journalists should continue to develop skills that will advance their career through branding and maximise platform for personal branding,” ActionAid said.

Media practitioners were equally advised to source funding from donor agencies to fun their stories that would make an impact on society.

They were also urged to familiarise themselves with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote their career, adding that they should equally educate citizens on the importance of paying taxes and to do a follow up to find out whether government utilises it to provide infrastructure for them.