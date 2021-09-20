ActionAid gets £1.3m grant to mobilise youths, women for governance

ActionAid Nigeria has secured a £1.3 million grant from the United Kingdom through the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to increase women and youths’ participation in politics and governance come 2023 general elections.

The Women-Youth Project (We-You) is aimed at campaigning for women and young people in governance across Rivers, Kaduna, and Kano states.

While signing the Memorandum of Understanding with the British High Commission, Ene Obi, the Country Director noted that the overall goal of the project was to contribute to the all-inclusive democratic process and enhance citizen-led action towards the improve good governance in the country, adding that the project will among others, mobilise a critical mass of young people and women leading issue-based campaigns towards translating citizens’ demands into policy action in the benefiting states.

Nigeria is currently ranked 146th out of 152 countries in the global gap index on political empowerment, in the legislature, only 4.5 per cent are women.