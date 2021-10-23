Act Foundation opens call for 2022 grant application

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is now accepting applications for its 2022 Grant Cycle.

ACT Foundation said it would support eligible non-profit organisations and social enterprise across the African Continent, in the areas of Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment and Leadership through funding.

A statement signed by Okonkwo Clovis, said that the the Foundation’s Health initiatives would focus on prostate, breast cancer, cervical cancer, malaria interventions, maternal and child health.

“Entrepreneurial initiatives will focus on skills development and financial literacy programmes; with environmental projects being centered on waste management and water sanitation. Our focus on leadership is crucial to Africa’s development and will be hinged on youth and capacity building,” it further said.

The statement explained that since its inception, “ACT Foundation has supported 75 organisations that have impacted over 1.9 million lives across Africa.”

It quoted ACT Foundation’s CEO, Osayi Alile to have said: “We believe in building sustainable societies through championing initiatives, so we promote initiatives in our four focus areas through funding and capacity development. We partner with and support organisations who implement projects in line within our focus, to enable them implement their various projects across Africa. We are focused on impact-driven projects that will create sustainable impact for people, communities and the world at large.”

According to Alile, the application closes on November 7.