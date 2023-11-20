Accugas enhances access to tertiary education with scholarships to 50 students

Accugas Limited, the midstream subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, has given full scholarships to 50 students from Akwa-Ibom State to boost access to tertiary education.

The scholarship was given under the Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training (SEE-IT) programme, a collaboration between Accugas and the Inoyo Toro Foundation, aimed at enhancing access to quality education in Akwa Ibom State.

The 50 students selected through a rigorous screening process led by university professors were presented with the scholarships during the SEE-IT 2023 Annual Teachers/Scholarship Awards held recently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking during the presentation in Akwa Ibom, Pade Durotoye, managing director of Savannah Nigeria, said education is an important part of the company’s sustainability strategy, as it focuses on promoting socio-economic prosperity within the countries in which it operates.

According to Durotoye, the company has invested over $1 billion in Nigeria, especially in the South East to deliver projects that matter.

“We are delighted and proud to be able to impact so many lives and I am particularly pleased that we are offering full university education scholarships to the 50 students until they graduate,” he said.

Durotoye further said the company plans to add more students to the SEE-IT scholarship programme on yearly basis, adding that the company sees the programme as an important investment in Nigeria’s greatest future resource which is the young people.

“What we are hoping to do in partnership with the Inoyo Toro Foundation, is to support our society to deliver excellent education, accessible not only to those who can afford the high fees in private institutions, but also to those in our public schools,” Durotoye said.

The scholarship package cover full tuition, accommodation, textbook and living costs for the duration of the beneficiaries’ university education in Nigeria.

Accugas also presented awards to 19 secondary school teachers, three principals and five mentors of secondary school teachers, who have positively impacted their pupils in Akwa Ibom State public secondary schools. The awards covered five subjects namely Biology, Chemistry, English, Mathematics and Physics.

Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom State, who was represented by Idongesit Etiebet, commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom State, said this annual event has become a reference point in the Public-Private Partnership arrangements in the education sector of the state.

The governor said it has registered impressive records since its inception, particularly in areas of scholarship awards to students and the recognition of the immense contributions of hard-working teachers as well as principals of public secondary schools in the state.

He urged other individuals and organisations to rise to the challenge and emulate the laudable gesture of Savannah Energy in collaboration with Inoyo Toro Foundation, to invest in the education of children, who represent the future of the state and Nigeria.