ACCI partners Afreximbank, others to drive tech growth in agric sector

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), in partnership with Afreximbank, Autodex Nigeria Limited, and other key stakeholders, in a bid to revolutionize Nigeria’s agricultural sector through technological advancements and global partnerships have launched the inaugural Farm, Food, and Allied Technologies (FARMFATECH) Expo 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President, ACCI explained that the Expo will provide a unique platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore transformative investment and partnership opportunities.

He said that participants, ranging from farmers to technology enthusiasts and manufacturers will have the chance to engage with cutting-edge tools and techniques that are reshaping food production and agricultural management.

According to him, the ACCI’s goal through FARMFATECH is to catalyze growth in the agro-allied sector, providing Nigerian farmers and agribusinesses with a space to connect with global markets and access advanced agricultural technologies.

This event, running from 5th to 7th November, will be held at the Velodrome in the National Stadium, Abuja, the FARMFATECH Expo is set to host participants from 76 countries, including key agricultural innovators from China and other major international markets.

With over 500 exhibitors and an estimated 500,000 attendees, the ACCI noted that the event is designed to spotlight the latest advancements in agro-mechanization and food processing technologies.

“This international expo is expected to generate substantial business transactions, fostering international collaboration and cross-border investment opportunities for Nigeria’s agricultural industry.

“A vital contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, the agricultural sector serves as a major pillar of the economy, and ACCI’s Agriculture Trade Group (ATG) continues to champion the interests of farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses nationwide. Through policy advocacy, sustainability initiatives, and trade promotion, the Agriculture Trade Group empowers agricultural stakeholders, supporting research, education, and rural development to foster a prosperous future for agriculture in Nigeria.

“In organizing FARMFATECH, ACCI underscores its goal to spotlight investment opportunities in the agro-allied sector, drive policy support for the industry, and promote initiatives that foster economic growth and individual prosperity. ACCI remains a steadfast supporter of Nigeria’s business landscape, providing business development and advocacy support across the Federal Capital Territory and beyond,”

