Access to tech will positively impact Nigerians- Emeka

Access to technology can impact young Nigerians and aid their drive to positively change Nigeria, Obi Emeka, chief executive/founder, Dulph Digital, has said.

Emeka spoke with journalists in Lagos at the empowerment of six computer enthusiasts with scholarships of N250,000 each, and presentation of laptops to two other young Nigerians to sharpen their digital skills and their advancement in the technology world.

Speaking on his motivation for the scholarship awards and the computer donation, Emeka said: “I was fortunate because my parents were able to purchase a laptop for me, and I believe that access to technology can make a major impact in someone’s life.

“As a result, I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to assist dedicated young people by providing them with the basic instrument they require—a laptop. I’m delighted the laptops have motivated them, and I hope they utilise it to transform themselves, as I did with the laptop my parents bought for me,” he said.

The two recipients of the laptops Oluokun Oluwakemi and Joses Adewara, expressed appreciation for the opportunity, saying that the computers will act as catalysts for them to develop and enhance their talents, thereby paving the way for a fruitful future in technology.

The six beneficiaries of the scholarship are to receive a comprehensive digital training and have access to cutting-edge tools, mentorship, and coaching to help them become professionals in their chosen technology professions.

Emeka believed that the intensive training will enable these people to attain their full potential and make major contributions.

Asked about the scholarship’s influence on the six recipients, he said: “I firmly believe that technology is a powerful force that can transform lives and drive positive change.

“We can harness the potential of young minds and create a brighter future for Nigeria by providing them with the appropriate resources and assistance.”

Emeka said he was setting an ambitious goal for the sponsored students to acquire professional proficiency in their tech domains in four weeks.

He said as a leader in digital marketing, he believed in seeing new talents evolve and thrive, just as he reaffirmed commitment to uplifting the next generation of tech leaders.