Access Holdings confirm the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe

Access Holdings Plc., the parent company of Nigeria’s largest bank, Access Bank, confirmed today the tragic death of its CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife and son, in a helicopter accident in the United States.

Dr. Wigwe, a towering figure in Nigeria’s financial sector, was instrumental in transforming Access Bank into a regional powerhouse. The company statement described him as a “driving force, bringing remarkable passion, energy and experience” to the organization.

Statement from the Board:

“It is with profound sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc. announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, our founding Group CEO and former Managing Director of Access Bank Plc.,” said the statement signed by Group Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi. “Dr. Wigwe, alongside his wife and son, died tragically in a helicopter accident in the United States on Friday, February 9, 2024.”

Tributes pour in:

The news sent shockwaves through the Nigerian business community, with tributes pouring in from government officials and industry leaders. Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, called Dr. Wigwe “a great friend and fine gentleman” who leaves behind a legacy of “growth and operational excellence.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State also expressed their condolences, hailing Dr. Wigwe’s contributions to the development of Nigeria.

Access Bank pays homage:

Access Bank took to social media to pay tribute to their former leader, tweeting: “Today, we bid farewell to a visionary leader, @HerbertOWigwe, whose passion and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed Access into a global powerhouse. His legacy of excellence and compassion will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Herbert Wigwe. Your impact will forever be felt.”

Next steps:

As per company policy, the Board will announce an Acting Group CEO soon. The statement assured stakeholders that the Access Group will “build further on Dr. Wigwe’s legacy.”

Background:

The news follows earlier reports of a helicopter crash involving Dr. Wigwe near the California-Nevada border. While details remain scarce, US authorities are investigating the incident.

Dr. Wigwe’s death marks a significant loss for the Nigerian financial sector and the wider community. His leadership and vision will be deeply missed.