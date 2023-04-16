Access Corporation partners NiBUCAA to offer free HIV testing, counseling to communities in Lagos

As part of their contributions towards improving the health and well-being of Nigerians, Access Corporation in partnership with the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) has conducted three weeks free HIV testing and counseling for 10,000 Nigerians.

The exercise which kick started at the 2023 edition of Access bank Lagos city marathon also aimed to increase the knowledge of HIV status among the beneficiaries and strengthen linkage and referral systems for people living with HIV.

A statement issued by the organisers explained that the free HIV testing and counseling exercise took place in the following communities; Ikeja, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Amukoko-Ijora, OrileI among others and that it also hoped to reduce the spread of HIV and AIDS in Nigeria by increasing awareness of the disease and its effects on individuals, families, and communities.

The statement therefore reads: “HIV testing is crucial in the fight against AIDS, early detection and treatment significantly reduce the impact of the virus.

“The counseling conducted at the testing centres also offered psychosocial support to those living with HIV and their families, helping to alleviate stigma and discrimination.

“Access Corporation remains committed to driving sustainable development in Nigeria while leveraging the resources and expertise of the NiBUCAA to implement high-impact interventions to create a lasting positive impact on society and bridge the gap to ending the epidemics of AIDS and other infectious diseases by 2023.”