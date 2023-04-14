Access Corporation, Nerdzfactory offer N500,000 grant to support women-own businesses

As part of efforts to support women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), NerdzFactory Foundation in collaboration with Access Corporation has empowered women’s business growth through digital technology, branding, and tips on how to leverage the internet for business growth.

Having impacted over 1,500 women through a series of webinars, boot camps, and summits, Women Digital Entrepreneurship Program (WDEP) equipped women with the necessary skills, information, and resources to start, grow and monetize their online businesses.

Prince Chigbundu, head of business, NerdzFactory Foundation, while highlighting the critical stage the country is, said the number of unemployed youths exceeds the number of available economic opportunities

“We have to be deliberate in equipping young people, especially the women in Nigeria to enable them thrive both in Nigeria and anywhere around the world,” he added

The summit panelists included Agina-Obu, Chigbundu, marketing, and communication specialist, Ruth Kusemiju, Oni, With Goodnews Itiaba as the moderator of the session.

In her address, Boma Agina-Obu, founder, EkoCrib, urged entrepreneurs to ensure excellence at the beginning of their businesses as it will determine the lifespan of any business, noting that the delivery of value and impact should be a priority as delivering value brings profit as the business grows.

Also, Olaronke Oni a serial entrepreneur, advised entrepreneurs to ensure competence and the need to niche down in their business, as these are metrics to get the right value for services rendered or products sold

Furthermore, the WDEP summit held the final grant pitch competition with 99 entries and the top 10 businesses had the 1st phase of the grant pitch before the summit, while the top five entrepreneurs presented their business ideas during the event.

Read also: Bolt trains women on leadership skills, financial independence

From the grant pitch session, three entrepreneurs won cash prizes worth N500,000; N250,000 for the first, N150,000 for the runner-up, and N100,000 for the third winner respectively. They include Titilayo Olaniyan, founder, GVK Integrated Services Limited; Agnes Alfred Benedict, founder, Call for Gas Limited; and Yakub Ganiyat-Folusho, founder, Neeyahs-farms.

The summit was a resounding success, according to the winners who expressed their gratitude for the support received.

In attendance were Chinonso Nwosu, and Daniel Ilori, account managers, Access Bank, among others. The organizers plan to continue supporting women entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary resources and skills for business success.