Access Bank champions societal, environmental goals through Sustainability Awareness Week 2021

As a bank that esteems excellence as a core value and demonstrates impeccable leadership in sustainability, Access Bank has continuously lived up to giving more than just banking services to the public.

Access Bank’s social awareness, environmental responsiveness, and sensitivity to the needs of the people and its spirit of innovation in providing solutions to those needs has once again been demonstrated in the just concluded Sustainability Awareness Week (SAW) 2021, which took place from November 29th – to December 3rd, 2021.

SAW is an Access Bank’s program aimed to raise awareness on the significance of corporate engagement in the quest for global sustainability. The program also highlights and raises awareness of the bank’s sustainability initiatives while fostering innovation and partnerships that cut across the various business units and stakeholders. The 2021 Sustainability Awareness Week themed; ‘Building Blocks for a Sustainable Future’ cut across internal and external stakeholders, with educative and entertaining events and activities that raised awareness for employees and the general public on sustainability and sustainable practices.

The week began with initiatives cutting across social, economic, and environmental sustainability that ran concurrently and featured keynote speakers on the impact of sustainability interventions. Some of the activities included capacity-building workshops, training sessions, networking, employee volunteering awareness day, a film screening on the effects of sustainability, and other exciting activities. This year’s theme is proof of the bank’s commitment to achieving long-term economic goals and creating a better future for everyone.

Access Bank is a brand committed to empowering its employees, and SAW is an opportunity to extend the knowledge that can help other employers and employees drive change and growth internally and within the society at large. SAW promotes sustainability awareness, conveys knowledge through training, workshops, and webinars, and encourages sustainable actions and practices. SAW 2021 was aimed at influencing public members to become sustainability champions, commit to sustainability, and take measures that prevent waste and increase productivity.

Access Bank will continue to take the lead in championing positive development, contributing to the achievement of the SDGs, and making an impact across communities and the corporate world.