Academy, Bae Connect Institute partner to reduce unemployment crisis

The David Oyeleye Leadpreneur Academy (DOLA) in collaboration with Melody Fidel’s BAE Connect Institute has concluded partnership plans to empower and train over 5,000 teenagers to close the leadership vacuum and reduce the unemployment crisis in Nigeria.

The training programme is scheduled to start this September at Ile-Ife in Osun State and continues in Ondo State with participants poised to acquire several pieces of training which include financial education, leadership, personal brand development, talent monetisation, and, developing creativity, among others.

The leadership and creative employment training which is scheduled to hold during the long summer school holidays in August and September this year is expected to be a turning point of ideation, career focus, and skills acquisition for the teeming teenagers.

The 2022 training programme is tagged, “Nigerian Youth Development, Skills Training and Sensitisation Project”, and over 5,000 teenagers in Osun and the Ondo States of the Southwest region of Nigeria with the cardinal aim of being trained and equipped to create an informed, credible network that will make a difference in the future of Nigeria’s government and businesses.

Read also: Towards reducing unemployment in Nigeria: A case for job creation hubs

According to Fidel, the chief executive officer at Melody Fidel’s BAE Connect Institute, this is a unique programme designed to pioneer innovative skills training for the betterment of the Nigerian youth and indeed the future of the country.

“We are concerned about the current situation of youth restiveness and unemployment in the country. Hence, we have resolved to contribute our own quota in nation building through impacting Nigeria’s future leaders with necessary skills for their private and public good,” Fidel explained.

In the same vein, the project partner, Oyeleye corroborated the position of his partner stating that the future of Nigerian youth is very much paramount leading to the launch of skills acquisition and training projects.

“The future of Nigeria and Nigerian youth is germane and of utmost importance to us. We are optimistic that this project will influence many Nigerian youth positively and equip them with life-long skills to better their lives and the country in general,” Oyeleye said.