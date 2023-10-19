AC Milan blow as Chukwueze ruled out for one month

Seria A side AC Milan has been hit with terrible news as Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze returned from international duty to Milan with a muscle injury.

The Nigerian winger suffered a left hamstring injury during the Super Eagles friendly match with Saudi Arabia and was not available in the match against Mozambique.

It is a big blow for Milan manager Stefano Pioli who will have been hoping to have the former Villarreal man available during what is a demanding part of the fixture list, given the level of opponents to come and that two games a week will be common.

According to a statement from the club’s official website, the 24-year-old former Villareal playmaker is likely to be out for a month and might not return to football until November.

“Samuel Chukwueze has already returned to Milanello because, while he was with his national team, he suffered an injury to his left hamstring, which prevented him from participating in the match against Mozambique, Milan said on its website.

“For the Nigerian, therefore, a month’s break is expected and he should be out at least until the November break. The winger arrived from Villareal and will miss the following matches: Juventus, PSG, Napoli, Udinese, PSG and Lecce.”

Chukwueze joined Milan this summer from Villarreal. The 24-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions this season. Milan face third-placed Juventus on Sunday in a league match.