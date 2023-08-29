Abure optimistic about Peter Obi’s victory at presidential tribunal

Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), expressed confidence that Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 election, would emerge as Nigeria’s president through the ongoing tribunal process.

During a visit to the United States as part of his international tour, Abure addressed a group of Nigerian citizens, stating his belief that Obi will be president.

“I firmly believe that the tribunal will declare Peter Obi as the rightful president of Nigeria. Our party and Obi are resolute in challenging the outcome of the presidential election that took place in February,” Abure said.

The presidential election witnessed Obi securing the third position, and since then, both Obi and the LP have been contesting the legitimacy of the results. Specifically, they are contesting the victory of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As Abure undertakes a tour spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, he anticipates a verdict from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on or before September 16th.

Abure’s remarks reflected the transformative impact of Peter Obi’s involvement in the 2023 general election: “We have shifted the political landscape in Nigeria due to Peter Obi’s participation. Our resolute efforts have given the establishment a true challenge, both politically and ideologically. Our opponents have disrupted the peace, and as a consequence, their own peace will remain elusive until justice is served and what rightfully belongs to the Nigerian people is restored.”

The anticipation for the tribunal’s judgment continues to build as the nation waits to see how the legal proceedings will shape the political future of Nigeria.