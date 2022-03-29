Abuja- Kaduna train attack: 7 killed, 29 injured, says IGP

Seven persons were killed and twenty nine others injured during a bandits attack on an Abuja – Kaduna train Monday night.

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba disclosed this in Abuja Tuesday during a handover ceremony of 16 fully equipped operational vans donated by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to the Police force.

The vehicles which were procured under the NSIA managed Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PiDF) would be used for security purposes along the 165km stretch of the ongoing Abuja – Kano Road (“AKR”) project.

