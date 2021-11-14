ABSU VC raises committees to grow human, natural resources

Onyemachi Maxwell Ogbulu, the vice-chancellor of Abia State University, has said that the institution has set up committees made up of tested and trusted persons to drive and harness resources both human and capital to help deliver goals in a sustainable manner in areas of academic programmes and revenue drive.

The committees also include those for public and private partnership, community relations, staff/students’ welfare, security, infrastructural development as well as prudent management of resources.

He disclosed this in Uturu during the combined 27th and 28th pre-convocation press conference. He said the reason for the joint convocation was as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogbulu also said in keeping with his promise when he assumed office barely one year now that he made the issue of staff welfare a priority resulting in the promotion of teaching and non-teaching staff, realignment and motivation of staff in several others ways.

“This move has engendered mutual trust, co-operation and synergy as the staff and union s are constantly aware of the efforts of the administrative on towards reducing the inherited salary arrears with every resource that it generates,” the VC said.

According to him, “Today, we can safely say that the efforts are paying off and with the significant stability in academic activities which this mutual trust generates, the issue of salary arears will soon be solved.”

The ABSU Vice Chancellor further revealed that a total of 5712 would be graduating on Friday for the two sets out of this figure 29 bagged 1st class, 1292 made 2nd class upper, 2549 garnered 2nd class lower Division whereas 2549 came out with 3rd class.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that three eminent personalities would be honored with honorary Doctorate degrees of the university. They include, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Ltd, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Founder/CEO, Slot Systems Limited, and Gladys Nne Nwafor, Former INEC Commissioner (South East Zone).

To be honoured are Emeritus Professor S.O. Igwe, professor of Education Finance. G.I. Nwaka, professor of History and A.I. Nwabughuogu, professor of Economic History.