Abiru sends goodwill message to Muslim at Eid- El Fitr

Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, a senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, has felicitated with his constituents, especially the Moslem _Ummah_ of the district on the occasion of 2022 Eid-El-Fitr celebration, which marks the completion of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He also urged his constituents to take advantage of the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a statement he signed Sunday, Abiru said: “I enjoin all Moslems who eschewed vices and imbibed godly virtues in obedience to the commandment of the Almighty Allah during the holy month of Ramadan should endeavour to continue on this glorious path after the fasting.”

The senator also commented on the protracted challenges, particularly insecurity confronting the nation, saying, “I urge all Nigerians to unanimously join hands with the government in its bid to exterminate all forms of violent extremism, banditry and kidnapping.

“At this point in history, our dear nation urgently needs bi-partisan and patriotic efforts at rescuing the country from the cliff. We must all come together in unity to strengthen national cohesion, tolerance and peace.”

Calling attention of his constituents to the 2023 general election, he said: “I use this season to also encourage dear constituents who are yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to endeavour to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration. That is a crucial civic duty every patriotic citizen must take seriously.

“I wish all Moslems Happy Eid El Fitr celebrations and may the Almighty Allah continue to bless our nation. Ameen.”