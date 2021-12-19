Abiodun felicitates President Buhari at 79

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has felicitated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday

Governor Abiodun, who expressed gratitude to God for granting the President good health as he advances in age, described him as a quintessential leader who has transformed the country.

He noted that the president has provided sterling leadership and displayed uncommon valour in the face of challenges confronting the nation.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin on Friday, further said that Nigeria under the watch of President Buhari has witnessed great infrastructure transformation, industrial growth and an improved economy.

The governor added that the president’s economic policy of eat-what-you-grow has indeed enhanced agriculture and given boon to local production of food.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Ogun State, I congratulate Mr President on his 79th birthday. You are indeed a quintessential and fearless leader who had led the country with uncommon valour.

“Mr. President, your tenure has brought unprecedented development to the country despite the global economic downturn. Your stance on issues of international importance has further entrenched Nigeria as not only a continental leader but an emerging global leader.”

“As you add another year on earth, I pray God should grant you good health and more wisdom to lead our country to the Promised Land. May your days be long, Mr President,” Abiodun was quoted to have said in the statement.